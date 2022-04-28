ROSAMOND
Ranch plans first adoption party
Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is hosting its first-ever adoption party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 7.
Among the features will be a petting zoo, food trucks, vendors, events for children and local rescues with adoptable animals.
Admission is $5 per person; children age three and under are admitted free.
For details, call 661-809-3965.
PALMDALE
Cancer support group meets
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, conducts meetings, on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m., at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual.
For details, call 661-526-3861.
LANCASTER
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Essay contest for girls planned
Rev. Dr. Yvonne Price of the Antelope Valley Lancaster Female Center is sponsoring a “Say Yes! I need a Dress” short essay contest.
High school senior females graduating, this year, from any Lancaster high school are eligible to enter. Entries may be dropped off at The Office, 626 West Lancaster Boulevard. Entry deadline is Saturday.
For details, call 661-403-6653.
