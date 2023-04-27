PALMDALE
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, Ballroom or Country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
Boogie Woogie Mamas
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
LANCASTER
Emotions Anonymous
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Shoptalk Toastmasters
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7:10 to 8:30 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Health center volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
The center welcomes 4H, FFA, scouts, veterans and their families and all horse lovers.
Call 661-506-9702 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
