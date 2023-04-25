PALMDALE
Sister city group
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Newcomer and Friendship Club
The Newcomers/Friendship Club meets for a no-host lunch at 11 a.m. on the first Monday of every month, except July, August and September, at Sizzler restaurant, 853 West Palmdale Blvd.
The guest for the May meeting is Karen Roseberry of Care Net Women’s Resource Center.
TEHACHAPI
Tehachapi Gandy Dancers
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
LANCASTER
Emotions Anonymous
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
