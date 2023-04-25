LANCASTER
Family History Center
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers Support Group
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Old Timers Barbecue
The Antelope Valley’s 94th annual Old Timers Barbecue will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children. Parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com or email oldtimersbbqav@gmail.com for details.
Bags4kids nonprofit
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, needs hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
PALMDALE
Sister city group
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Moose Lodge yard sale
Palmdale Moose Lodge No. 507, 3101 East Ave. Q, will have an indoor yard sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available.
To rent a spot or for details, call 661-609-6976.
Vets 4 Veterans Golf Tournament
The Vets 4 Veterans annual Golf Tournament will be held on June 12 at Rancho Vista Golf Club, 3905 Club Rancho Drive.
The event, which benefits local veterans, begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. A $150 fee includes a round of golf, golf carts and buffet lunch. Players must wear golf attire and soft spikes and they must pay in advance to guarantee a spot.
Go to www.avvets4veterans.org or email events@avvets@avvets4veterans.org to register.
TEHACHAPI
Tehachapi Gandy Dancers
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
