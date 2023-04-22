LANCASTER
Knights of Columbus
Lancaster Council No. 2455 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its 100th anniversary program today at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 565 West Kettering St.
Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m., with a welcome from Michael Miscione, master of ceremonies, at 5:45 p.m. Dinner is served at 6:15, followed by presentations at 7:30, a performance by comedian Don Friesen at 8 and live music and dancing with the Sons of Venice at 9.
For tickets or details, call Robert Cruz at 661-317-2870.
Family History Center story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
QUARTZ HILL
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays in the multi-purpose room at Mayflower Gardens, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
PALMDALE
Moose Lodge yard sale
Palmdale Moose Lodge No. 507, 3101 East Ave. Q, will have an indoor yard sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 29.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available.
To rent a spot or for details, call 661-609-6976.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
Call 661-506-9702 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
