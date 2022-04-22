PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress.
For details, call 661-526-3861.
LANCASTER
Dinner honors Vietnam vets
The Antelope Valley American Legion Post 311 in Lancaster will host a special Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Dinner, April 30, at the post, 44355 40th St. East.
The guest speakers will be Vietnam refugees thanking the veterans for their freedom. Most of the refugees were on the last flight out of Saigon before the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975.
The post is looking for business and/or individual sponsors to sponsor a Vietnam veteran for the night’s dinner. Each sponsorship is $25. The post is hoping to have 140 sponsors.
For details, call 661-810-3391 or 661-946-1919.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
