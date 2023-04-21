PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, Ballroom or Country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
LANCASTER
Knights of Columbus
Lancaster Council No. 2455 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its 100th anniversary program on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 565 West Kettering St.
Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m., with a welcome from Michael Miscione, master of ceremonies, at 5:45 p.m. Dinner is served at 6:15, followed by presentations at 7:30, a performance by comedian Don Friesen at 8 and live music and dancing with the Sons of Venice at 9.
For tickets or details, call Robert Cruz at 661-317-2870.
Agape Community Church giveaways
Agape Community Church, 1722 East Lancaster Blvd., holds a free grocery giveaway at 11 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month.
The event, which is open to the public, continues until all items are gone.
For details, call 661-949-1912.
Pickleball lessons
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
