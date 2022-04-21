PALMDALE
AARP chapter plans meeting
The Palmdale chapter of AARP No. 2195, which has served the Antelope Valley since 1975, meets at 1 p.m., today, at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
For details. call Eloise Adams at 661-723-3643.
Fun After Forty dances Fridays
Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress.
For details, call 661-526-3861.
Rainbow Girls’ moms event set
Lancaster Assembly No. 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, will hold a Mom’s Morning Out Brunch, Saturday, at Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East Ave. Q.
Brunch will be served from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 for moms and $10 for all other guests.
For details, contact Lucetta Kappers at 661-948-2476.
LANCASTER
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Annual barbecue coming Oct. 23
The Antelope Valley’s 93rd annual Old Timers barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com for details.
