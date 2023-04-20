PALMDALE
AARP Palmdale chapter
The Palmdale chapter of AARP No. 2195, which has served the Antelope Valley since 1975, meets at 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Eloise Adams at 661-723-3643.
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance club
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, Ballroom or Country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
Vets 4 Veterans golf tourney
The Vets 4 Veterans annual Golf Tournament will take place on June 12 at Rancho Vista Golf Club, 3905 Club Rancho Drive.
The event, which benefits local veterans, begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. A $150 fee includes a round of golf, golf carts and buffet lunch. Players must wear golf attire and soft spikes and they must pay in advance to guarantee a spot.
Go to www.avvets4veterans.org or email events@avvets@avvets4veterans.org to register.
LANCASTER
Emotions Anonymous
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Breakfast burritos for vets
The Havens at Antelope Valley, 43051 15th St. West, is honoring its local veterans with breakfast burritos from 8 to 10 a.m., every third Friday of the month.
Anyone interested in stopping by should RSVP to Christine Ellis at 661-723-8525 to ensure plenty of burritos are available.
