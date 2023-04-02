MOJAVE
Annual Easter egg hunt coming
Mojave’s annual Easter egg hunt will be held on April 8 at Mojave Veterans Park, 15580 O St.
There will be more than 3,000 chocolate eggs hidden, some of which have tickets for baskets of goodies to be given away. Cody Ferguson will portray the Easter Bunny to delight children and parents.
For details, call Ted at 661-824-2240.
QUARTZ HILL
Registration open for parade
Registration is open for the 71st annual Almond Blossom Parade, which will be held April 15 along 50th Street West between Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Avenue L-6.
The pet parade begins at 8 a.m., with the full parade starting at 9 a.m.
Visit www.quartzhillchamber.com to register.
LANCASTER
Center holds story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Get help to cope with cancer
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can receive assistance
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
