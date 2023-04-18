PALMDALE
GOP official will speak to club
Timothy O’Reilly, a representative of the California Republican Party, will be the guest speaker at the Antelope Valley Republican Women’s monthly meeting at noon, today at the Rancho Vista Golf Club, 3905 Club Rancho Drive.
Lunch is $30.
Call 661-274-8533 for reservations.
Senior troupe seeks dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details about the group, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Neighborhood Watch to gather
The Lake Los Angeles Community Neighborhood and Business Watch group meets from 10 to 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at M&G’s Restaurant, 40134 170th St. East.
Deputies will be available to address questions.
LANCASTER
Center holds story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer support group convenes
Women Coping with Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get assistance
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The group, which meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Various self-help meetings planned
The Antelope Valley chapter of the Friends of Bill W. Club, 42545 Wall St., Unit 115, hosts various self-help meetings at noon daily.
Open meeting times are available for other groups, including Cocaine Anonymous, Gamblers Anonymous, Overeaters Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Alanon or any 12-step group.
For details, call Steven Nona at 661-942-9063.
TEHACHAPI
Learn how to square dance
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
