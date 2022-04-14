LANCASTER
Dinner honors Vietnam vets
The Antelope Valley American Legion Post 311 in Lancaster will be hosting a special Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Dinner, April 30, at American Legion Post 311, 44355 40th St. East.
The guest speakers will be Vietnam refugees thanking the veterans for their freedom. Most of the refugees were on the last flight out of Saigon before the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975.
The post is looking for business and/or individual sponsors to sponsor a Vietnam veteran for the night’s dinner. Each sponsorship is $25. The post is hoping to have 140 sponsors.
For details, call 661-810-3391 or 661-946-1919.
Breast milk event planned
The Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West, will conduct a Mother’s Milk Bank Breastmilk Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 7.
For details, call the center at 661-726-6210.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
PALMDALE
Republican women to meet
The Antelope Valley Republican Women will meet at noon, Tuesday, at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive.
Lunch is $20. The guest speakers will be Angela Underwood-Jacobs and John Elist.
Contact Penny Ellis at 661-274-8533 or pjellis613@sbcglobal.net for details.
