LANCASTER
Ukulele club hosts gatherings
The High Desert Ukulele Club holds meetings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Center holds story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get assistance
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Beekeepers meet this week
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West.
Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Old Timers Barbecue coming
The Antelope Valley’s 94th annual Old Timers Barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 15 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children. Parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com or email oldtimersbbqav@gmail.com for details.
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
PALMDALE
Sister city meeting coming
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
The center welcomes 4H, FFA, scouts, veterans and their families and all horse lovers.
Call 661-506-9702 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.