LANCASTER
Veterans event set Friday
The annual Evening of Community Support Vets 4 Veterans will take place, today, at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, 43404 30th St. West.
The entire process will remain the same as before the event was rescheduled, with large community sponsors maintaining their sponsorship commitments.
To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or donate an item to the silent auction, email info@avvets4veterans or call 833-532-2445.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
LEONA VALLEY
Membership for Sertoma open
Leona Valley Sertoma, a “Service to Mankind” nonprofit leadership group that wishes to help people who have hearing disabilities and more through fundraising efforts, conducts breakfast meetings at 8 a.m. on either the first or third Saturday of the month at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
