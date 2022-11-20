Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: Back in the ‘90s, before cellphones, I discovered that my husband was having an affair with the manager of a store he owned. It had been going on for seven years, and everyone knew about it, including their mothers and all the employees — everyone but me.

I did have my suspicions, though. He’d come home late from work, and I would ask where he’d been. He claimed he was paying bills and the like. It seemed fishy, but I couldn’t very well put the kids in the car and go look for him. However, one day I went to his store and walked into his office and they were both in there. Fortunately, they were fully clothed. But before they saw me, they touched each other, and I knew. I stood in the doorway, which forced her to walk past me. I yelled and threw something off his desk. Then he got down on one knee and begged forgiveness. He didn’t want to lose our kids.

