Two of the most common spring flowering bulbs, tulips and daffodils, are blooming or just about finished blooming.
Restoring energy used during the blooming process can be done by cutting the flower stalks off at the ground, as soon as the flowers look bad or dead.
Once the plants are finished blooming, the leaves collect energy and store it in the bulb for next year’s flowers. If the flowers are left on the plant, they will form fruit and seeds instead of storing extra sugar in the bulb.
More sugar in the bulbs gives you bigger flowers next year. The leaves on the plants should not be cut down or removed until they turn yellow and can be easily pulled off from the main stem; that is a couple of months away.
After the plant’s leaves have turned brown and have gone dormant, there are two schools of thought regarding care of these bulbs.
The first is to leave the bulbs in the soil to naturalize. The advantage of this is less work. The disadvantages to leaving the bulbs in the soil, is if the bulbs are left in an area you continue to water frequently, they tend to rot. This is common in areas where summer annuals are planted after the bulbs have gone dormant.
The second problem is that bulbs have special roots called contractile roots. This means they contract over the summer, pulling the bulbs deeper into the ground. The bulbs do this to overcome the soil shrinking during the winter as it freezes. Since our soil does not freeze in the winter, or not very deep, over a few years, the bulbs get pulled so deep into the soil that they cannot bloom.
If you plan to leave your bulbs in the soil, try to buy some that state they are naturalized or easily naturalized. I find that daffodils will often naturalize and survive. They are poisonous and gophers normally leave them alone. Tulips and hyacinths are very hard to naturalize.
The other school of thought is to dig up your bulbs after they have gone dormant. The advantage is to prevent the disadvantages of leaving them in the ground. Among the disadvantages, the bulbs could dry out while they are being stored, or the bulbs could even get too hot if stored in a warm area, like a garage.
Again, rodents like the bulbs and the mice will eat them if they can get to them.
If you plan to dig up and store your bulbs, first allow the bulbs to go dormant, dig them up and place them in sawdust or green moss. Add a little water to moisten the sawdust or green moss — not too wet or the bulbs will rot.
Place them somewhere where the temperatures stay in the 50-degree range. Check the bulbs occasionally to make sure they have not dried out or rotted.
Another alternative is the combination of the two — after the bulbs have gone dormant, dig them up and replant them at the appropriate depth. This is called lifting your bulbs and the process counters the bulbs being pulled deeper into the soil.
The soil can be cool, especially if it is mulched.
Any way you plan to treat your bulbs is fine. The key is to allow the plants to grow normally as long as possible, to store up food for next year’s flowers.
