It’s way too early for Christmas music, but most of the lyrics to “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” can be applied this year to the pandemic’s crisis that has horribly saddened living for billions of the planet’s residents and includes the loss of many lives.
“Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light
Next year all our troubles will be out of sight
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the yuletide gain
Next year all our troubles will be miles away.
Once again as in olden days
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who are near to us
Will be dear to us
Once more.”
Last week, I watched a third or fourth helping of the movie, “Meet Me in Saint Louis” and realized how the song applied to all of us in 2021.
This week, on Tuesday, California began the process of unwinding more than a year of pandemic-related restrictions and emergency actions while continuing efforts to persuade the skeptical and reluctant to get vaccinated.
The state approved removing most remaining restrictions on businesses and significantly relaxed mask-wearing rules for those who are vaccinated — two significant efforts made possible by the retreat of COVID-19.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has begun rescinding dozens of emergency actions he imposed by executive order in response to the pandemic, a process that will play out over several months.
“I want to thank 40 million Californians strong for what you’ve endured, the stress and anxiety, the fear many people had,” he said during a briefing.
The double whammy of reopening and rule relaxation would not be possible “had it not been for all of your hard work, your resilience, the remarkable effort that all of you have advanced over the course of last year,” Newsom said.
In the movie, the large family living in Saint Louis had been told by the father that they were moving to New York City, where he had been offered a superb job. Most of them didn’t want to leave their very pleasant home.
Officials have bragged that our state is now on the brink of its most substantial return since the pandemic began.
Many of Newsom’s executive orders have multiple provisions affecting a variety of state agencies and services. Dozens of those already have expired by executive action or were superseded by legislative action. But most remain.
The official state of emergency Newsom declared on March 4 in response to the pandemic will remain in place.
And in December we can all have our own versions of a merry little Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.