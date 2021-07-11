The recent emergence of a virus that typically sickens children in colder months has baffled US pediatricians and put many infants in the hospital with troublesome coughs and breathing trouble.
RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common cause of cold-like symptoms but can be serious for infants and the elderly. Cases dropped dramatically last year, with people staying home and social distancing, but began cropping up as pandemic restrictions eased.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,’’ Dr. Kate Dutkiewicz, medical director at Beacon Children’s Hospital in South Bend, Indiana, said after treating two RSV-infected infants recently. Both needed oxygen treatment to help with breathing. ‘’I’ve never seen cases in July, or close to July.’’
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory on June 10 about an increase in RSV cases across parts of the South. Cases have appeared in many other states, too.
LaRanda St. John grew worried when her six-week-old son, Beau, developed a bad cough a few weeks ago. The Mattoon, Illinois mom has a medical background and suspected RSV when she opened his sleeper and saw his chest heaving with labored breathing.
“The doctors office couldn’t get me in because they were flooded with people calling’’ about kids with similar symptoms, St. John said.
A positive test in the ER confirmed RSV. The infant developed a rapid heart rate and had to be hospitalized overnight. His 16-month-old sister, Lulabelle, also contracted the virus but was not as sick and didn’t need hospitalization.
St. John said she wondered if it might be COVID-19 because it’s the wrong season for RSV.
“I can’t say I was relieved, because I know RSV is just as bad,’’ she said.
Children infected with either virus usually develop only mild illness but for some, these infections can be serious.
Among US children under age five, RSV typically leads to two million doctor-office visits each year, 58,000 hospitalizations and up to 500 deaths — higher than the estimated toll on kids from COVID-19.
Among adults aged 65 and up, RSV can lead to pneumonia and causes almost 180,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths yearly. Cases in kids and adults usually occur in fall through early spring.
Off-season cases in Australia were a tip-off that the same might happen in the United States, said Dr. Larry Kociolek, an infectious disease specialist with Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital.
