I wasn’t comforted when I discovered that Trump and I paid the same federal income taxes for two years, $750, in 2016 and 2017.
But it isn’t every day that you get to pay the same as a president, self-labeled billionaire.
We live in strange times. Check your newspapers, which are overflowing in big time news stories:
Let me count the ways:
• The Coronavirus is killing off millions of humans around the world.
• Deadly fires are destroying West Coast landscapes including many homes and other buildings.
• Hurricanes are drowning whole communities in America’s Southeast.
• Jobless people are trying to get back into the workers realm across the country and schools are attempting to educate the nation’s children.
• “The Comey Rule” is dramatizing the political world, both visible and behind closed doors. It’s based on Comey’s book.
I’ve been watching the two-part TV drama that continues to burst open hour by hour.
The television play offered segments on Sunday and Monday nights, centered on the rounds of government being hacked out in Washington.
The production is an intriguing mixture of actors and real people with actor Jeff Daniels playing James Comey, who was the FBI director until President Donald Trump fired him. Brendon Gleason plays Trump, who enters the drama in Part 2 — easily identified as the character with the elaborate combing.
The two-part play has a uniqueness that I found elevated the story lines with both real-life political characters and actors, often with rimless glasses for identification.
The production does a fine job of appearing to be “real life,” with people’s dialogue copied from newspapers and TV clippings during the fateful year.
There is something delightful in hearing the words that we had heard as dramatic, danger-laden quotes during the pulse-pounding reality episodes. It’s as if we were actually there in the back room.
The party-of-two luncheon between Trump and Comey conveys the tension that builds toward the cruel firing of the FBI director while he was addressing employees 3,000 miles from his base.
The breaking news appears on a TV screen just as it did in real life.
The nervous question by one real-life character who asked if he should wear a wire while talking to the president raises viewer heart rates.
Daniels, who plays the lead role does not resemble Comey in his looks, but addresses the part with a fine, historic characterization. He is also remembered for his performance in the lead role in the series, “The Newsroom.”
“The Comey Rule,” should win some top awards in the coming year.
(0) comments
