Dear Annie: I came across your column while searching for tips on how to deal with my marital situation. I don’t know what else to do. My heart’s broken. I feel depressed, like my whole world has come crashing down on me. I have been with my husband for eight years and married for almost two years now. Things were overall great until we moved in together. I have tried everything I can to make my marriage work, but I am drained of trying.

He neglects me emotionally, always pushes me to the side like I don’t matter, picks playing video games over spending a little time with me, and generally disrespects me. I just don’t know what else to do. I have become lonely and depressed, and I feel like it is time for me to leave. Talking to him about how I feel angers him, and I feel like I have no one to turn to.

