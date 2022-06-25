When it comes to trees and tree roots, there seems to be a lot of confusion. Hopefully I will try to solve some of that.
Tree roots only spread out underground to the dripline or canopy edge of trees.
Tree roots will grow three times the distance to the dripline, and some trees can easily grow to 10 times wider than the canopy of the tree. The trees we often call bad trees are due to the root system growing out very wide. Mulberries, cottonwood and elm trees fall into this category.
It has been recommended for years not to plant these trees closer than 200 feet to a septic tank or leach field. This is because the roots from one of these trees can easily cover more than 3.5 acres of ground.
I had a cottonwood tree that started growing from a root in my backyard. The nearest cottonwood tree was three houses down the street and in the row of houses behind mine. That was much farther than 200 feet.
In most trees, the main roots only grow about five to six feet deep into the soil. The soil also usually prevents roots from going very deep, due to how hard it is and the oxygen content. Even the largest redwood tree grows only a few feet into the soil until they are stopped by the bedrock.
To hold up these large trees, the roots grow between boulders and wedge themselves into the ground. One tree in particular is known for its deep roots is the salt cedar or tamarisk. They have been found to have roots growing to more than 200 feet deep.
Though not a tree, alfalfa is considered one of the deepest-rooting plants; the roots can go down to more than 400 feet.
The pioneers started coming to the Antelope Valley or western United States looking for a native plant called ephedra, commonly called mormon tea. This native plant has very deep roots which usually signaled a good place to dig a water well.
Cottonwood, elms and mulberry trees are drought-tolerant. I see them growing in the desert, or I don’t water mine, and it is doing just fine.
The aggressive root system can find water and utilize it. The tree in someone’s yard that never gets water and is growing just fine — that is because all the neighbors are watering the tree.
Just think of that cottonwood tree that grew in my yard. It grew from the cottonwood three houses down the street. It was also being watered from the three houses the other way. Then the six homes behind all of these homes and probably six to 10 houses on the other side of the streets. All of these homes were watering that one tree.
The cottonwood trees alone in the desert are the one or two remaining from the thousands planted as windbreaks for farming. These fast-growing trees are very thirsty trees and use a lot of water to grow in the Antelope Valley.
Water your tree at the trunk or base of the tree.
If you look up into the tree, you will see large branches coming off the trunk. These branches do not have any leaves. These larger branches divide into smaller and smaller branches that finally have leaves.
The leaves collect the sunlight and make sugar. The branches are just plumbing to transport the sugar, water and nutrients through the plant. The roots closest to the truck are the same; they are just plumbing and do not absorb water. They just transport sugar and water. At the ends of all the roots is a small region of cells that absorb most of the water the tree needs.
Also, what you see as plant tissue that is growing above the ground, trunk, branches and leaves would be the amount of tissue growing below ground.
Water next to the truck is hard for the tree to absorb and often cause diseases that can kill the tree. This is why most trees planted in parking lots never survive. They just have a small area that they grow in; the water is flooded around the truck. The water sits in the soil, depleting the oxygen, and the tree roots rot and die.
Some trees are better for growing in lawns.
There is no such thing as a good lawn tree or a tree that will not make surface roots in your lawn. Even in nature, most trees are shallow-rooted. However, when you plant them in a lawn, it is impossible to prevent surface rooting.
When you are growing a lawn, you water it to only six inches deep and you are fertilizing your lawn frequently. Both factors cause the tree roots to grow closer to the surface. As the roots grow larger in diameter, they pop out of the ground.
If you head to the forest, be sure to notice at all the roots coming out of the ground. If you are heading to a tropical area, there are even more roots at the surface, due to all the moisture they are looking for in a region with more oxygen. So they grow close to the surface and as the root grows bigger in diameter it pops up above the soil surface.
