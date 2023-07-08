Dear Readers: Plastic containers are so useful for storing everything in a refrigerator, but they can retain a smell.
To get rid of it, fill the containers with half household vinegar and half water. Soak overnight. Then rinse well with hot, soapy water and air-dry.
Store containers with the lids off to prevent a musty smell.
Dear Heloise: Here’s an adorable Sheltie named Cuan (pronounced “Coo’an”).
— Robert & Marilyn Shanahan
Readers, to see Cuan and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com.
Dear Readers: You can make your own beauty products that can be effective, such as with honey. First, clean and steam your face. Apply honey over it and leave this on for 2 to 3 minutes. Then remove with a warm, wet washcloth. Honey facials work great and clean out pores.
Dear Heloise: I’ve found a less messy way to grease cookie sheets and pans. Place a quart-size storage bag over your hand and scoop up your desired amount of shortening. Apply to surface that will be used for baking. When finished, remove the bag and discard. No more messy cleanup or greasy hands.
Thanks for considering this tip for publication.
Dear Readers: Try these low-tech ways to get rid of dust on mini blinds in your house. Buy and use a new 2-inch paintbrush to wipe the blinds clean. Or, put clean socks on your hand to wipe off the dust. You could also grab a microfiber cloth.
