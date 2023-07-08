Hints from Heloise

Dear Readers: Plastic containers are so useful for storing everything in a refrigerator, but they can retain a smell.

To get rid of it, fill the containers with half household vinegar and half water. Soak overnight. Then rinse well with hot, soapy water and air-dry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.