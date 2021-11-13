Dear Readers: Many of us like to get exercise or do yardwork. Our clothes get a workout, too. They do get stinky from all that sweat. Take these steps to clean them. First, air out clothes right away, if you can. Do not stuff the clothes into a hamper or hang in the closet.
When you wash activewear, turn it inside out to wash, because that’s where the grime, stink and sweat is. Then pour full-strength laundry detergent on the underarm areas. Rub in and then put in the wash. Don’t cram clothing in the washer. Use lots of water and then give the clothing a second rinse. It might be best to air-dry some of the clothes (read the labels) rather than put them in the dryer.
— Heloise
Pet accidents on carpet
Dear Readers: If you have pets, accidents and emergencies do happen. Sometimes dogs can’t make it outside or cats cannot get to the litter box in time. Here’s how to clean up these accidents.
For solids: Scoop up the solid matter right away. Mix 1/4 teaspoon of liquid dishwashing detergent with 1 cup of warm water and apply to the stained area. Rinse several times with warm water to eliminate the soap residue and blot dry.
For liquids: Soak up as much of the urine as you can by using old bath towels and standing on them to absorb the urine. Then wipe with cool water. Apply the above mixture, rinse well with warm water and blot well. Then dab a solution of 1/3 cup of white vinegar and 2/3 cup of water and blot dry. You also should keep an enzyme-based pet stain and odor remover on hand.
— Heloise
Pet pal
Dear Heloise: This is Sadie, a six-year-old terrier mix, adopted from the Animal Defense League. She is sweet and loves any moving thing, even her cat siblings.
— Nancy Pawlas
Readers, to see Sadie, go to www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
— Heloise
