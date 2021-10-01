The most important thing in communications is clarity.
A journalism professor at Syracuse University told me that the last thing you want to do is confuse the reader. Do not make the reader stop and go back and reread to figure out who’s who and what’s what.
You don’t want Abbott and Costello confusion. Make sure the reader knows who’s on first.
This has been forgotten in our new era of “inclusive” language.
The Daily Orange, the SU student newspaper, contains a perfect example this week.
An article refers first to a female barista named Willow and then another barista named Ares. Willow is referred to as “she” and Ares as “they.”
Their — which functioned perfectly fine as a plural possessive pronoun for centuries — now has two meanings in some circles.
It can refer to more than one person or to a single “non-binary” person who does not “identify” as male or female.
Consider the clause:
“… the on-campus coffee shop holds a special place in their heart because of the loose and fun work atmosphere in comparison to larger coffee corporations.”
Wait. Their? Willow and Ares? Or just Ares?
With a little detective work, you can figure out that Ares is the one who is so fond of the coffee shop. The noun “heart” is singular, so the pronoun must be referring to one person — them.
See what I mean? Makes the head swim. You shouldn’t have to work so hard to figure out the meaning.
How would you even figure it out at all if the noun was also plural? “The lessons were written in their notes.”
Or what if both Willow and Ares identified as “they”? How would you quote them without either a) repeating the name each time, or b) leaving the reader completely befuddled as to which person is being quoted?
Also for the sake of clarity, I am not mocking individuals who do not wish to be called or “he” or “she.” I am just pointing out that making “they” and “them” singular is absurd. And absurdly confusing.
Yet, it is being thrust upon us.
A very public display of this head-scratching confusion came about the other day in an American Civil Liberties Union post purportedly in support of women’s right.
The ACLU edited a quote from the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, using parentheses to show where its words replaced the original words used by Ginsburg.
Evidently not even RBG was sufficiently enlightened, requiring editing from the inclusive thinkers at the ACLU.
Ginsburg actually said: “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her dignity … When the government controls that decision for women, women are being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices.”
The ACLU changed it: “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a (person’s) life, to (their) dignity … When the government controls that decision for (people), (they) are being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for (their) own choices.”
Aside from the ethical question of editing people’s quotes, the ACLU twisted the meaning so much it does not even make clear that RBG was speaking on behalf of women.
The late Bill MacKenzie, a longtime Valley Press editor, had a sign on his desk: “Eschew obfuscation.”
That’s the goal.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
