Dear Heloise: I recently read the third letter that said they take a container with them into the shower to capture that first cold water before receiving warm or hot water. That container-filled water is used to water the plants, etc. Bless these conscientious folks for wanting to save our valuable resource.
We’ve taken a different approach to attain the same result. A 25-minute installation from my husband of a water recirculating pump now provides instant hot water without having to store or waste that initial cold water. A remote allows us to turn it on just before our need for hot water. He bought ours online, but several versions of this valuable accessory are available at big-box hardware stores. Seems to me that your readers may wish to take advantage of what today’s technology is offering to help protect our limited resources.
— Mary Helen, Anaheim
Baking soda solution
Dear Heloise: I found that baking soda is an odorless solution to using deodorant. On the other hand, I now use my deodorant to subdue itchy areas on my body.
— Miss Maui Mary
Miss Maui Mary, this is another great way to use this versatile, cheap household product. Thanks for the hint.
FYI: If you notice that your books have a musty smell, sprinkle the pages with a bit of baking soda. Then place the books in a plastic bag for a week to absorb all of the odors. Remove the books from the bags outdoors. Turn them upside down and shake out the baking soda.
— Heloise
No more clogged irons
Dear Heloise: I iron my clothes every week and was surprised that no one had responded back to the lady in Wisconsin on how to keep her iron from clogging again. I have been using distilled water in my iron for years. No clogs or white mineral spots on the clothes that I am ironing. Happy ironing.
— Mary, Chino Hills
Ladder safety
Dear Heloise: I just read your great rules for ladder safety, and I have one to add that I learned from experience. Count the rungs while climbing up the ladder so you can count the same number going down.
— Diane Rivera, via email
Diane, That’s a good hint. Also, pay attention and don’t be in a rush when you are going up or down stairs. One added stair safety hint: a handrail.
— Heloise
