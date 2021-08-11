For people of faith it is often said the good Lord will not give a burden heavier than can be borne and that faith is put to the test, time and again.
We remember it from the story of Job, who was given much. All was taken from him: Property, his children, his health. The challenge from Satan was that Job was only pious because he was blessed. Take the blessings away and then what? God took up the challenge and tested Job beyond any reasonable person’s limits. Job never abandoned his faith. From that, the Lord blessed him anew.
Pastor Ken Hart, founding pastor of Highlands Church, has lost his son, Jeremiah. To know Ken Hart is to know that even in the face of calamity and the greatest loss, he will hold steady as Job. It is just how he is.
And still, the pain of our heart cries out. From Pastor Ken’s page on Facebook, the cry of the heart, “My son! My son! Jeremiah!”
His son, who loved his service in law enforcement and loved his kids much more, fell casualty to the COVID scourge that has taken so many and threatens to take more, still.
In our lives, we fear most the loss of our children. We parents want to leave this life first. My grown children passed through the shadows of war and other shades of darkness. Their pain becomes our own and it is amplified by our knowledge that many experiences in life fall far outside our control.
Anyone who has lived long enough understands there really is little control. There is only our self-imposed illusion of control. Our dominion is small, indeed, and that is where faith enters.
So, the outpouring of grief and sympathy comes as no surprise. So many in our Antelope Valley community realize how service to others has shaped the lives of the family Hart.
Ken Hart would share with friends that he led a wild and reckless life before he found his Lord. The founding pastor of one of the Valley’s large and joyful congregations passed through the crucible of the Vietnam War as a combat infantry sergeant with the 1st Cavalry Division. He found his way home from war, built a large and loving family and founded the Highlands more than 30 years ago, a congregation which continues to grow with Pastors Jeremy and Aimee Mayol.
Families like Pastor Hart’s often have an intersection across different lines of service. Jeremiah served with the California Highway Patrol. The loss of his friendship, comradeship and service has already been felt by his brothers and sisters at the CHP.
They are the people out on the highway, serving in the line of duty, never knowing whether the next encounter will turn deadly. They are the people who deal with the carnage and mistakes made by people both unlucky, reckless or lawless. We owe these highway protectors our gratitude and respect.
The pandemic has taken so much from so many. With more than 600,000 taken, we have had more deaths in the United States than the combat deaths in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, combined.
About this time last year, on a semi-regular basis, I was often asked “Do you know anyone who has gotten it?” and that would quickly be followed by, “Because I just don’t know anyone who has gotten it.”
As it happens, I work in a medical clinic and the daily and weekly reports flow in. My deep respect goes to friends and colleagues who work to the point of exhaustion in the emergency and COVID wards of our hospitals. My prayers and profound sympathy go out to anyone afflicted or lost and all their families and loved ones.
My answer to the folks who framed that question was always, “Yes, I do know people who got it” and in several cases, they were veteran family and friends and people who were infected before the availability of safe and effective vaccines.
A year later, with the Delta variant of COVID quite virulent, the national state of hazard and emergency continues, with deaths rising most rapidly among those who elected against vaccination.
The quickest route to safe-guarding yourself, your family members, your friends and your neighbors, is to accept access to vaccines that are now easily available. It’s the fastest route to a measure of health and safety in a still profoundly dangerous pandemic.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he deployed with local National Guard troops to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.