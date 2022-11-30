Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Years ago when I’d help my mother make pies, she always told me to take the bowl, the mixing blades to the blender or mixer, spoons and anything else I used to make pies, and place them all in the refrigerator overnight. I also would put the marble slab we used in there as well. When we got ready to bake, everything was chilled, and for reasons I can’t explain, the crust was always as light as a feather. My mother said it was because we chilled everything beforehand.

 — Shannon M., Orem, Utah

