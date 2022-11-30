Dear Heloise: Years ago when I’d help my mother make pies, she always told me to take the bowl, the mixing blades to the blender or mixer, spoons and anything else I used to make pies, and place them all in the refrigerator overnight. I also would put the marble slab we used in there as well. When we got ready to bake, everything was chilled, and for reasons I can’t explain, the crust was always as light as a feather. My mother said it was because we chilled everything beforehand.
Dear Heloise: Please repeat your potato soup recipe so I can make it now that the weather has gotten so cold. My husband and I love a bowl of very hot soup and a salad on these chilly evenings.
— Karen T., Port Huron, Mich.
Karen, I’d love to repeat it for you. One of things I like best about winter is hot soup, so here it is. You’ll need:
First, cook potatoes, onion, shortening and water in a large pot until potatoes are soft. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. This makes about 4 servings.
Here's an additional tasty tip: You can puree celery and onions in a blender and add the combination to most soups for extra flavor, without a whole lot of extra calories.
Here’s an additional tasty tip: You can puree celery and onions in a blender and add the combination to most soups for extra flavor, without a whole lot of extra calories.
Dear Heloise: I was in the middle of making a meatloaf when I found I was out of bread crumbs. Instead of driving to the grocery store, I reached for a box of oatmeal, and the meatloaf turned out just fine.
— Gloria C., Ocean Springs, Miss.
