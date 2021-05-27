When I was six years old, in 1931, my sister Bernice and a boyfriend went to the movies to see the hot, new film, “Frankenstein.”
The next day she told me the plot line of one of the great monster films of all time, but I never had a chance to watch it — until now.
I think that my friends and I for years falsely thought that Frankenstein was the monster.
Frankenstein is the name of the doctor.
Several movies have been filmed since 18-year-old Mary Shelly (wife of poet Percy Shelly) wrote the original 1818 novel, “Frankenstein: The Modern Prometheus.”
After almost two centuries of scientific advances, Isaacson has written a detailed, small-typed explanation of the 2021 sciences titled “The Code Breaker.”
He features Jennifer Doudna, a woman scientist who is a star among the growing galaxies of humans understanding the parts of the universe and the tiny bits that allow humans to activate life forms.
I’m trying to read one percent of the fact-filled volume every evening at bedtime, which signals that I should finish the book in 100 nighttimes. I’m only at 35%, so far.
Doudna and France’s Emmanuelle Charpentier are contributing to the landmark research that brought the two women to global acclaim, which has the potential to control future pandemics.
There are two paths: by outwitting the next viral plague through better screening and treatment or by engineering human beings with better disease resistance programmed for their cells.
In the Frankenstein fiction era, the monster was played by Boris Karloff. This was the beginning of his long reign as the king of horror.
In the movie, the townspeople rioted just like modern lawbreakers stormed against others on Jan. 6.
The immense success of “Frankenstein” ensured that a sequel would inevitably follow. “The Bride of Frankenstein” (1935) picked up where the first film ended.
As in the first movie, the monster is seemingly killed at the end, but we all know better than that. A good monster never stays dead.
We hope that contemporary scientific endeavors will make future pandemics fade to black without the enormous amounts of illness or deaths we have witnessed in the 2021 version.
