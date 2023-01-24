Chemotherapy is one of the treatment modalities if you are diagnosed with cancer. Chemotherapy is a treatment to kill cancer cells.
But sometimes, chemotherapy destroys non-cancer cells as well. Neutropenia is a common side effect. It occurs when your healthy white blood cells, called neutrophils, are destroyed by chemotherapy. You will end up with a very low white blood cell count, rendering you unprotected to fight any infection — viral or bacterial.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection, tens of thousands of cancer patients are hospitalized in our nation, every year, because neutropenia leads to a serious infection. One in 14 of these patients will die per CDC data. Additionally, the presence of infection can delay their much-needed treatment.
Be alert to recognize the signs and symptoms of infection such as (per CDC):
• Fever, chills or sweats
• Redness, soreness or swelling in any area, including surgical wounds and ports
• Diarrhea and/or vomiting
• Sore throat, cough or nasal congestion
• Unusual vaginal discharge or irritation
• Changes in skin, urination or mental status
Worsening infection can easily progress to a bad outcome called sepsis. If you are undergoing chemotherapy, do not ignore a fever. Sepsis can present in combinations of one or more severe symptoms, such as:
• Shivering with fever, or feeling very cold
• Worst-ever pain or general discomfort
• Paleness of skin or discolored skin
• Sleepiness, difficulty waking up, confused
• Feeling like you are going to die
Rule of thumb: Seek medical attention as soon as you recognize any sign and symptom of infection. A fever for those receiving chemotherapy is a red flag.
If you are taking care of somebody who is receiving chemotherapy, check their body temperature anytime he or she does not feel well, or whenever the doctor recommends. Ask the doctor when the white blood count will most likely be at its lowest, after chemotherapy. The doctor may order lab work to check for neutropenia.
If you have to take the patient to the emergency room, be sure to tell the person checking in the patient that the patient is receiving chemotherapy. He or she should not be sitting in the waiting room for a long time.
If you are receiving chemotherapy, the following suggestions from the CDC can help prevent infections:
• Clean your hands frequently
• Try to avoid crowded places and contact with people who are sick
• Do not share food, drink cups, utensils or other personal items
• Shower or bathe daily and use an unscented lotion to prevent your skin from becoming dry and cracked
• Cook meat and eggs all the way through to kill any germs
• Carefully wash raw fruits and vegetables
• Protect your skin from direct contact with pet bodily waste by wearing vinyl or household cleaning gloves when cleaning up after your pet. Wash your hands immediately afterwards.
• Use gloves for gardening
• Clean your teeth and gums with a soft toothbrush, and if your doctor or nurse recommends one, use a mouthwash to prevent mouth sores
• Try to keep all your household surfaces clean
The CDC also recommends a seasonal flu shot as soon as it is available during flu season. Don’t let the flu knock you down as you try to maintain your optimal health.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
