If you are looking for an outing today, the Antelope Valley Resource Conservation District Nursery is holding an open house and plant sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The nursery specializes in drought and native plants and is located at 10148 West Ave. I. Every family that attends will get a free tomato or pepper plant, while supplies last.
The Antelope Valley Resource Conservation District is also offering a front lawn replacement program.
If you are thinking about replacing your front yard, stop by and see if you qualify.
They have potential landscape designs and irrigation plans if you want to replace your lawn with a climate-friendly landscape.
Also present at the open house is the Hi Desert Iris and Daylily Society.
They will be on hand selling iris plants and just talking to you about their favorite topic, iris.
Irises are not just purple anymore, lots of color, shapes and sizes of flowers. The Hi Desert Iris and Daylily Society will also have tomato and pepper plants for sale.
When most people think of irises, they believe they are bulbs, but they are actually underground stems called rhizomes.
My early blooming irises are just about finished blooming and now my mid-season and late-season irises are in some stage of blooming. It is always nice to time blooms in your landscape, so something is always colorful.
When it comes to bulbs, tulips and daffodils are the two most common spring flowering bulbs and they are blooming or just about finished blooming.
Now it is time to allow the bulbs to restore the nutrients lost during the blooming process.
Once the plants are finished blooming, the leaves are collecting energy and storing the energy in the bulb for next year’s flowers. The plants should not be cut down or removed until the leaves turn yellow and easily pull off from the main stem, which is a couple months away.
It is time to remove the dead flower and stalk. The flower is now forming a fruit called a capsule.
This is taking away energy from next years’ bloom, so remove the flower stalk as soon as possible, but do not remove the leaves.
Once irises, tulips and daffodils finish blooming, they need a good fertilizer program.
There are a million answers on how to fertilize your bulbs and a bunch of fertilizers saying they are for flowers or bulbs. I do not want to talk you out of any fertilizer that you have had good luck with using in the past.
Generally, the soils of the Antelope Valley tends to be low in nitrogen, sulfur and metals like iron, zinc and copper and very high in calcium.
If you are growing in containers with any brand of potting soil, then almost all nutrients required are low.
I like to use a balanced fertilizer once a month, like 10-10-10 or 15-15-15, which can be either slow release or a fast release formula, with once- to twice-a-month Miracle-Gro applications to furnish the metals not found in the other fertilizer.
If you want to be organic, then find a fertilizer that has the letters “OMRI” printed somewhere on the container. OMRI is the Organic Material Research Institute, which certifies products as organic, including potting soil, soil amendments and fertilizers.
Most organic fertilizers are usually slower-release, so just follow the instructions on the container.
I believe it is better to be slightly deficient in plant nutrients than to apply too much. Too much can be bad for the plants and the soil.
If your plants are healthy, they will tolerate stress, like drought, better.
I would recommend fertilizing your landscape now, in preparation for summer.
Just go easy on the nitrogen, too much can cause too much growth, which causes the plant to require more water.
