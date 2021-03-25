When I got my first newspaper job in 1949 at the Antelope Valley Ledger-Gazette, the typesetting was accomplished by using molten lead to form all those words.
Reporters and editors used battered typewriters to deliver the week’s news.
Television was the newest thing, with sets popping up in businesses and living rooms all over the place.
We used a machine that could convert a printed picture into a plastic replica to provide photographs in the paper. The plastic often caught fire, providing some temporary excitement in the newsroom.
The grand event each year was always the Antelope Valley Fair, featuring entertainment, competitive home-developed projects and plenty of well-groomed animals owned by children.
One of the most startling headlines ever to appear in the 105-year history of the Antelope Valley Press was published on the front page on March 21:
“No AV Fair in 2021 due to pandemic”
Newspapers converted to computers along the way, making it possible for writers to work at home and send in their copy by using email.
The Wall Street Journal did a feature story on Monday under the headline, “Journal Report — Work from Home,” “Many employees will be remote part of the time and the office part of the time,” and “The Work Acquaintances We Miss a Lot.”
An important part of life is growing up, making friends and enjoying the social warmth in modern civilization. The viruses are keeping us apart. Movies and restaurant dining are just now being partially able to provide enrichment to our lives.
In spite of hard work under difficult conditions by school staffs and dedicated teachers, youngsters are deprived of the much of the socialization that went along with school classes in the past.
America has long been envied for its sophisticated education towers that lead into high scale university levels. Those climbs have become more difficult and often end up with huge amounts of debt after graduation.
The Journal reminds us that “people are deeply responsive to the social interactions they encounter routinely. Friendships are primarily made in the neighborhood (35.8%) and at work (25.1 %).
Many managers believe they must have office views of the employees, but modern data activity can usually show who is producing the best and most information.
Misinformation has become one of the dirty trends that defiles productivity.
Modern times are shaping our lives, but it’s important that they aim for better, not worse.
