Heloise

Dear Heloise: I changed my purse around so that I have one small pocket just to hold my keys. 

But I didn’t stop there — I made a copy of the key and put it on my work keys. So, if I forget my keys (which is happening less, as I stress to put it in the pocket where it belongs), I can still get in with my work keys. Thank you for all the great information.

