Ralph Waldo Emerson, the American philosopher and poet, wrote, “All life is an experiment.” So this week, to conclude our six-part series on the devastating and relentless pandemic of type 2 diabetes, we conclude with a challenge to readers to undertake an experiment.
The premise of the experiment is that achieving the “perfect” diet and carving time for physically active lifestyles is not always feasible. The evidence is overwhelming that for too many people, losing excessive weight is not easy. In fact, society has become not only complacent about obesity, but accepting and even promotional of it.
For “skinny fat people” too — the ones who may not present as overweight, but whose bodies harbor visceral fat around internal organs — there is cause for concern. That fat is like a ticking time bomb strapped to key organs, enabling the forward march of type 2 diabetes and other debilitating conditions like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
But what if readers of this column were to undertake a personal challenge to attempt the same reversal of disease that controlled trials have achieved with as simple an approach as the use of a brown seaweed supplement to control glycemic stress?
You can explore any similar natural ingredients that have been shown to help manage blood glucose swings naturally. These include white kidney beans, cinnamon extract and coffee bean extract. But none have shown the outstanding level of performance in the lab as brown seaweed.
A Canadian company, using Canadian-sourced ingredients, is making a uniquely Canadian contribution to good health offering an alternative to consumers who want to halt and reverse the development of diabetes. Found in natural health food stores, Certified Natural’s Glycemic Control contains a concentrated form of brown seaweed called InSea2.
The controlled experimental results described last week involved two remarkable six-month trials. One involved pre-diabetic subjects; the other involved individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. In both studies, participants took 250 mg of InSea2 30 minutes before each of three meals a day.
Results showed, for example, a 48% decrease in post-meal blood sugar surge by slowing down the digestion of carbohydrates. This means less insulin is needed to manage blood sugar, effectively reducing demand on the pancreas. Similarly, the research showed a 39% reduction in glycemic stress resulting from sugar digestion.
Albert Einstein famously said, “No amount of experimentation can ever prove me right; a single experiment can prove me wrong.” Thus, in all things, there is a measure of artfulness in determining what combination of factors will be sufficient to convince you of a truth.
But there is nothing like personal experience to determine the formula that will work for you. So if you are pre-diabetic or have type 2 diabetes, why not try to replicate the results of these remarkable studies? There are no dead bodies from people trying natural supplements, and while 250 mg of brown seaweed before each meal may not meet Einstein’s test of proof, you can watch for your own results. Maybe like the study participants, you will see improvements in your ability to manage blood sugar levels, and that will be proof enough.
Just as Ralph Waldo Emerson’s essays championed individualism in opposition to what he saw as negative societal trends, so this Gifford-Jones article is an invitation to individual readers to take up a personal challenge.
Give it six months of committed effort, and then let us know your results.
The last of a six-part series. Sign up at www.docgiff.com For comments, contact-us@docgiff.com. Follow us on Instagram @docgiff and @diana_gifford_jones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.