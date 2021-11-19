Seven years ago, Facebook reminds me, I wrote a column asking people if they would discuss politics at Thanksgiving gatherings.
Many said, sure, why not? Others said no, people are too divided now (in 2014), and it could lead to arguments that would spoil the holiday.
If we could go back in time to 2014, we could quote a line from the old Bachmann Turner Overdrive song for those who thought we were divided then: “You ain’t seen nothin’ yet!”
It’s sad that people are so divided now. I think it has in part something to do with the decline in religious belief.
Too many people fill the void by making a religion out of politics, and as the author John McWhorter points out, they are as serious and unshakeable in their political beliefs as any religious fundamentalist.
Unlike in years past, politics permeates everything today. If you watch football games, it can lead to arguments over players kneeling for the National Anthem, Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination faux pas, or fans chanting disrespectful slogans about President Joe Biden.
Even the weather, once the most innocuous of topics, is fraught with risk now. If you say it’s a beautiful day, someone under 35 might tell you it’s only because of global warming and we’re all going to die soon.
Books and movies used to be safe topics, but nowadays so many are political screeds or propaganda films.
Food is a natural topic since everyone is gathered to share the holiday meal. There again, though, you might have a relative who is a militant vegan or a health fanatic who tries to make everyone else feel guilty for enjoying turkey with mashed potatoes and pie for dessert.
You can talk about human interest stories in the news, such as the front-page feature in Thursday’s paper about the high school students in Tehachapi successfully building an airplane — an actual flyable airplane!
Travel is a safe topic, as are updates on family and friends, and stories of past holidays with those no longer with us.
Of course, gratitude is the perfect topic for Thanksgiving. Everyone ought to be able to come up with something for which they are grateful.
If they can’t, maybe you can find a way to avoid having Thanksgiving with them.
———
It’s great to see that the Antelope Valley YMCA Turkey Trot is back in full force following the COVID year of 2020.
That is a great Thanksgiving Day tradition. I used to run in turkey trots every year on Thanksgiving back in the day, and even won my age group in the AV race a few years ago.
Some things that got canceled in 2020 came back this year, but others just seemed to fade away.
I’m just walking these days, but if I were still running I would be lining up at the Y on Thanksgiving morn.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
