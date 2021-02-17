Dear Heloise: Pounding or flattening meat or chicken using flimsy plastic wrap or bags can be messy. Instead, save and use the empty bags from cereal boxes. They are amazingly tough, stay in place and are air- and waterproof. Sealed with tape they make great storage/freezer bags too.
— Russ B., Ashburn, Va.
Use a ruler
Dear Heloise: Keep a ruler in a kitchen drawer just for measuring out pie crust, etc. It comes in handy in more ways than you might expect.
— Anne J., San Pedro
Back by demand
Dear Readers: Here at Heloise Central we get many requests to reprint my Bootleg Beans recipe. It’s a great recipe, especially at cookouts and other summer gatherings. So here it is:
3 strips of bacon, fried and diced
1 small onion, chopped
1 can pork and beans in tomato sauce
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2-3 tablespoons ketchup
Fry the bacon until crisp, then cook the chopped onion in the bacon grease until brown. Pour off most of the grease and add the beans, brown sugar and ketchup. Stir well, cover and simmer slowly for a few minutes. You also can bake this dish in a 300 degree oven for about an hour.
You can find this recipe and many others in my book “In the Kitchen With Heloise.”
— Heloise
