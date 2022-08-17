Annie Lane

Dear Annie: I enjoy your daily column in our local paper. Reading the letter from “Still Grieving” brought back memories of the passing of my husband of 44 years. We had a wonderful memorial service. He would have loved it. On the one-year anniversary of his passing, you could also celebrate their birthday, as we did for my husband. My family all gathered together for his favorite home-cooked dinner. After dinner, we all went outside.

My hubby loved golf, and we lived on a course. I had gotten Sharpie markers and a white helium balloon for each one. We each wrote messages and memories on the balloons, gathered in a circle, said a prayer and sent them off. It was an emotional and heartwarming memory that I will forever hold near and dear to my heart.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.