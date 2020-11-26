Dear Readers: As celebrate Thanksgiving, look into all of the beautiful, life-changing benefits that gratitude can have for our health and the health of the people and animals around us.
When we practice noticing the big things we’re grateful for, the small things, annoyances and disappointments don’t overwhelm us so easily. We remember how we are blessed to experience every moment and don’t get caught in the joy-sucking pettiness of life, which can make everyone around us miserable, too.
Gratitude helps us to not sweat the small stuff and to remember that it’s all small stuff.
Gratitude blesses you. It opens you so that more can come in. It expands the vibrational space around you. When you’re living in that expansive space, more of everything will flow into your life.
In the spirit of merriment and gratitude, here is a classic poem to celebrate the holiday as curated by poetry experts Bob Holman & Margery Snyder. While your loved ones might not be physically together, you can have fun reading these to each other.
Known as “Over the River and Through the Wood,” this poem from 1844 illustrates a snow-filled New England Thanksgiving journey. In 1897, it was made into the familiar song.
“The New-England Boy’s Song About Thanksgiving Day” by Lydia Maria Child
“Over the river, and through the wood, / To grandfather’s house we go; / The horse knows the way, / To carry the sleigh, / Through the white and drifted snow.”
