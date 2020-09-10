Heloise

Dear Heloise: Because of social distancing rules, birthday parties for my young kids have been put on hold. However, we found a fun way to acknowledge each child’s birthday.

I ask everyone I know to send a birthday card in the mail, the old-fashioned way. It’s a fun learning experience for my children to practice reading all the cards, discuss the postage stamps and how the letter gets delivered. Most everybody is thrilled to participate, and we get dozens of cards.

 — Mary T. in Colorado

Mary, such a wonderful, teachable idea. So much fun to open each envelope, and those postage stamps — some are works of art.

— Heloise

Packing dishes

Dear Heloise: I have been saving padded envelopes I get in the mail to reuse. When I was packing to move, I used them for my dishes — a lot of padding with little effort.

 — Marnie R. in Louisiana

Rustic wrapping

Dear Heloise: When wrapping a gift, I use twine, along with flowers and succulents from my garden. I place the gift in a recycled gift bag or box and simply use the twine in lieu of ribbon. I then tie in the flowers and/or succulents.

I’ve also used brown paper lunch bags, folding over the top, adding holes with a hole puncher, then threading the twine or ribbon through the holes.

 — Lisa W., Huntington Beach

Lisa, how creative and unique. It would be such fun to receive one of your gifts.

— Heloise

Deoderant stains

Dear Heloise: My deodorant can leave stains in the underarm area of my shirts. Is there a safe way to remove the stains, or at least lessen them?

 — Carrie in New Hampshire

Carrie, there sure is, and it’s one of my favorite go-tos — vinegar. To remove most fresh deodorant and antiperspirant stains, rub the stain with undiluted white vinegar, then launder as usual, using the hottest water safe for the fabric. Vinegar is a workhorse in the home. Safe, cheap and readily available, I’ve reached for it time and time again. Stock up on gallon-sized bottles of vinegar, and grab some baking soda, too.

— Heloise

Onion hints

Dear Heloise: To prevent onion odor from permeating the refrigerator and especially the crisper drawer, I use a resealable (zip-type) sandwich bag, and no more smells.

Also, to reduce time and simplify cleanup for cutting boards, when I cut onions I put a vegetable drying towel (a tea-towel or similar) on the cutting board and slice and chop onions right on the towel. As long as it’s not a serrated blade the towel doesn’t get cut and I just toss it into the laundry basket when dry to wash.

 — Peter B., via email

Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.