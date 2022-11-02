Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: When my husband and I used to make deer sausage, we’d have a lot of fat stuck to our hands, and it really wasn’t easy to get it off.  I hated the feeling of that substance getting stuck to my hands.

Finally, a friend suggested that I run my hands under cold water before handling the sausage patties and to handle the meat while my hands were wet. If the sausage starts to stick to my hands, I just wet my hands again and continue making the patties.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.