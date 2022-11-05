Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I recently read about an elderly lady, who wished shopping carts were available near accessible parking spots. I wish more stores would invest in Caroline’s carts.  These are shopping carts that allow an adult with a mobility issue to sit in a chair facing the operator. It is impossible to push a wheelchair and shopping cart at the same time. This cart allows the wheelchair user to shop with a helper.

The reason I shop at my grocery store is because they have this available. It would benefit other retail stores to implement them.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.