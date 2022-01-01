Dear Readers: If you have just gotten a new TV, the screen needs to be handled carefully. Read the manufacturer’s manual before you first clean it. And be aware that some screens have an anti-aging coating that could be damaged by some cleaners.
Before starting to clean, unplug the TV. Wipe the screen with a soft, clean, lint-free cloth, and do it lightly, because hard pressure could damage the surface. Never spray any cleaner directly on the screen. And do wipe the dust from the back side of the TV.
— Heloise
Salty solutions
Dear Readers: Salt is a household staple with a wide variety of uses. Aside from seasoning food, it’s also a cheap and safe abrasive/scrubbing agent. Here are some ways you can use it to clean without using harsh chemicals.
For example, if you drop a raw egg on the floor, sprinkle a lot of salt over it, let sit for 10 minutes to absorb the goo, then you can sweep up the egg glob. To sop up salad dressing drips on garments or red-wine stains on a tablecloth, pour salt on the stain to absorb the liquid. Then put the tablecloth or garment in cold water and rub the stain. Use an enzyme detergent in the hottest water safe for the garment. Soak for 30 minutes and wash as you normally do.
— Heloise
Feeding dogs people food?
Dear Readers: We want to feed our beloved pets the same food we eat, and they are so convincing when they try to beg at the table. But pet experts say it’s not a good idea.
Human food can contain ingredients that are not good for dogs and can be difficult for a dog’s system to digest. Some of them could create intestinal or stomach problems. And there are certain foods that should not be given to dogs ever, such as chocolate, onions, grapes, alcohol, garlic, unripe fruit and yeasty dough.
— Heloise
Flower arrangement trick
Dear Readers: When a fresh flower arrangement starts to develop a few dead blooms, do this: Replace them with either dried or plastic flowers to make it last longer. Hopefully, no one will notice the new additions.
— Heloise
Easy vegetable soup
Dear Heloise: Sometimes I don’t have time to make broth and prepare veggies, so I pour a can of V8 in a pot and add a packet of frozen mixed vegetables. Leftover meat, rice or pasta can be tossed in, as well as some parsley or herbs. You can have a quick “homemade” soup on a cold day. My husband and I read your column daily and have learned a lot of great tips. Thank you.
— Kathy Armstrong,
Westfield, Massachusetts
Pet pal
Dear Heloise: This is Jack and Lady Edith, Sadie’s (one of our previous Pet Pals — H) siblings.
— Nancy Powlas,
San Antonio, Texas
Readers, to see Jack and Lady Edith, go to www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
— Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.