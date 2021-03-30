Dear Readers: On International Women’s Day, March 8, I answered a reader who has three boys and wants to add a girl to their family. Her husband is wary because, if they have another baby, it might be another boy. But his wife said that even if there is another boy, she will be happy and love him forever. I suggested that she go ahead and have another baby, and I added a comment that appalled some readers and made others cringe. Your thoughts?
Dear Annie: The final sentence of your answer made my jaw drop. “Besides, if you get a fourth boy, you never know — maybe he will marry a wonderful woman who will take care of you and your husband in old age.”
What kind of sexist drivel is that? If you’re going to bring up the caretaking of elderly relatives, then why not suggest the writer nurture her relationships with the sons she already has?
Why place responsibility for such a thing solely on their wives’ shoulders?
Shame on you and your antiquated thinking, Annie.
— Disgusted
Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.