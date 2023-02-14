When the weather is windy and cold, staying at home is safer and most comfortable.
Winter storms can bring icy roads, power failures and loss of communication, all of which contribute to the hazard of going outdoors. It’s prudent to limit your outdoor activities.
But staying home has its own hazards as you keep yourself warm. Carbon monoxide poisoning, for example, can be deadly. Heat your home safely.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that is dangerous to humans and pets. It can be produced by burning fuels in cars, generators, stoves, grills, lanterns, fireplaces or furnaces.
Burning fuel can easily build up in enclosed spaces such as the garage or your bedroom.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions that if you use a wood stove, fireplace or space heater, be extremely careful. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and remember these safety tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your home:
• Vent all gas appliances and make sure vents aren’t blocked by debris.
• Don’t use ovens or gas ranges to heat your home.
• Never use generators, charcoal grills, camp stoves or flameless chemical heaters indoors, even if windows are open.
• Have experts service gas appliances that are giving off unusual odors.
• Have a qualified technician service your heating system, water heater and any gas-, oil- or coal-burning appliances every year.
• Buy only gas equipment that has the seal of a national testing agency, such as Underwriters Laboratories.
Turning on the stove for heat is not safe; have at least one of the following heat sources in case the power goes out:
• Extra blankets, sleeping bags and warm winter coats.
• A fireplace that is up to code with plenty of dry firewood or a gas log fireplace.
• Portable space heaters. Kerosene heaters are not legal in California and should not be used inside the home because they remove oxygen from the air.
It is also important to have a working CO detector in your home. Since CO is odorless, you will not know that it is building up. The detector sounds an alarm to alert you of danger when levels are dangerously high.
The CDC advises us to keep the following tips in mind:
• Use battery-powered or battery backup CO detectors, which work even if the power goes out.
• Put detectors near sleeping areas where they can wake you up if needed.
• Check or replace your detector’s battery regularly. The change to daylight saving time is a great reminder to do this. You can change your batteries each spring and fall when you adjust your clocks.
• Replace your detector based on the manufacturer’s recommendations.
If your detector sounds the alarm, go outdoors and call 911 immediately. Breathing in too much carbon monoxide can cause you to pass out and it can be life-threatening. Other symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:
These symptoms can be mistaken for the flu. Do not make that mistake. If you are sleeping, or have been drinking alcohol, you may not even notice the symptoms. Take the recommended preventative measures to protect you and your family.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.