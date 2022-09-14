If there is a happier or nicer way for folks to express “thank you for your service” than attending one of the best veteran-supported car shows in America, I can’t think of it.
The 11th annual Vets4Veterans Car Classic Car and Motorcycle Show rolls into Poncitlán Square in Palmdale at noon on Sunday, promising an extravaganza of vintage American street rods, classic cars and cycle sculptures on two wheels.
There is no charge to attend, but all registrations, donations and T-shirt sales provide direct assistance to struggling veterans in the Antelope Valley.
The Vets4Veterans nonprofit carries on its work, honoring the memory of two of its founding presidents: Tom Hilzendeger and Jack Woolbert, Vietnam war vets who pledged to help their brothers and sisters in service.
Along the way, they had fun with their volunteer friends, building a stronger community. The motorcycle poker run starts at 9 a.m., at AV Harley-Davidson.
The group helps with scholarships, food assistance, job training, shelter — a full spectrum of help for those who served us. Coming a week after the 9/11 remembrance, the Vets4Veterans car show is one of those events that reminds us of what it can mean to be united as Americans. Some can remember that.
Mostly, I have been close to home during 9/11 remembrances, at the Antelope Valley ceremonies, at AV College or the AV Mall. This year, a family high school reunion prompted a driving trip to Big Bear Lake.
My friend from the AV Wall Committee, Augie Anderson, urged me to look up the Veterans Memorial in Big Bear. I was grateful because it gave me a place to be on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack that changed the trajectory of so many of our lives. Twenty-one years and so many lives later, it is a day of personal reflection for many.
The memorial overlooking the lake, is beautiful with granite tributes to all the service branches. They even remembered the Merchant Marines. They also remembered in an engraved plaque, each of the city’s fallen from the Vietnam War and the post 9/11 wars.
Also featured at the Veterans Park was a Gold Star memorial, dedicated to families of the fallen. Most of the Gold Star kin that I met while covering flag casket funerals for the Valley Press lost their sons and daughter, post 9/11, in wars triggered by the attack on America.
My friend Augie lost his brother in Vietnam — Richard C. Carter, KIA 11-19-1967, who is on the Vietnam memorial. This is why Augie volunteered for years at the AV Vietnam Memorial, which will be on display this Veterans Day at the Palmdale Amphitheater in Marie Kerr Park.
In Big Bear, we watched hundreds of firefighters come and go, expending sweat and courage, battling the Radford wildfire. While my San Fernando Valley friends shared Birmingham High School stories at the Teddy Bear Restaurant, in walked four confident gents sporting handlebar mustaches that would match the glory of the Earp Brothers of Tombstone, joined by the women who love them.
They were firefighters. They acknowledged my veteran baseball cap and we all raised a toast to service, fire service, first responders, armed service and the fallen of 9/11.
Connection bonds memory and solemnizes memorials to the nearly 3,000 killed from 9/11, the 58,000 of Vietnam, the 7,000 post 9/11 and all the ones in blue and on the fire lines. It’s how the memorials connect us to each other in memory, reflection and reverence of sacrifices and losses made in our service.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. He works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
