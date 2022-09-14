Dennis Anderson

DENNIS ANDERSON

Easy Company

If there is a happier or nicer way for folks to express “thank you for your service” than attending one of the best veteran-supported car shows in America, I can’t think of it. 

The 11th annual Vets4Veterans Car Classic Car and Motorcycle Show rolls into Poncitlán Square in Palmdale at noon on Sunday, promising an extravaganza of vintage American street rods, classic cars and cycle sculptures on two wheels. 

