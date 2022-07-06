How did the Antelope Valley fare without the fireworks extravaganza canceled by the state fire marshal’s investigation into the contractor?
I began my Independence Day with a ritual revisit of “Band of Brothers,” the epic mini-series of Easy Company and the paratroopers of the 101st Airborne boarding aircraft to save the world on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
I finished watching the C-47 Skytrains lift off just as I was about to leave for a bound-to-be fun Fourth of July barbecue with friends and veteran pals.
I would not know how the canceled show would have played out, but I was confident of one thing: There would be plenty of fireworks in the Antelope Valley, come what may.
The last couple of Independence Day holidays we spent at the rooftop abode of one of our Vietnam veteran buddies who has had more than his share of fireworks for a lifetime.
It was never a matter for Mike Bertell to get too despairing about a lot of detonations because the ones most likely to kill him fell into his rearview mirror on the way home from Vietnam in 1971. That was more than 50 years ago.
Still, as we stood atop his rooftop patio gazing off to the east side of Lancaster with the view sweeping southeast to Palmdale, you might as well have been aboard the USS Constitution waiting for Francis Scott Key to finish composing the “Star Spangled Banner.”
The night sky stayed lit up with hundreds of skyrockets until nearly midnight.
Honestly, it reminded me of flying into Baghdad in a tactical approach from a C-130 Hercules, and that too, was in the rearview mirror, nearly 20 years ago.
But the place names got bandied about on Mike’s rooftop. Da Nang. Dong Ha. Anh Khe. Baghdad. Taji. Camp Victory. And Firebase Bastogne, in Vietnam and Belgium.
Last week, at the veteran coffee klatsch, the last one before the Independence Day holiday, Marine veteran Terry Wagner remembered his fireworks — again, a long time ago, in 1968, the year of the Tet Offensive in South Vietnam.
Viet Cong sappers penetrated a perimeter fence. Mortar and rocket fire was incoming and the Viet Cong got their flag hoisted in an observation tower under siege and defended by the Americans and South Vietnamese. Get the Viet Cong flag down and restore the colors.
Fireworks? A lot of people on both sides got killed. That is the difference between community fireworks, illegal fireworks detonations and hot combat.
What is hard to get your mind wrapped around is to be grateful for every one of your American veterans who made it home from their wars, unwelcome detonations and the terrors of understanding that the fireworks were “incoming” intended to kill them.
Some veterans, ranging from World War II to the present moment, shudder at unnerving detonations of the illegal stuff that gets ignited and resounds with booms across the neighborhood. Cats and dogs don’t like it either.
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy advised on saving “CBD treats” to relax the house pets — which is to say nothing of the house guests. Terry got home from the Tet Offensive and Mike got home from Firebase Bastogne. We can be grateful that most of the Vietnam War veterans made it home and we can be sorrowful about the 58,000 plus who never got to come home alive.
With all the other Americans who gave everything so we could celebrate the Fourth.
We can be mindful that this American nation began with hot combat and that fireworks were part of the independence celebrations that marked the birth of the longest experiment on Earth in democracy.
And we can be grateful that most of us will have pulled through this most recent Independence Day celebration, with hopes that, community fireworks displays or not, we can begin a day hopeful for a new birth in freedom, with government of the people, by the people and for the people.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
