Dear Heloise: Should I put my wine glasses in the dishwasher?
— Cindy in Indiana
Cindy, yes, hand-washing wine glasses runs the risk of breaking them by dropping them in the sink. So washing them in the dishwasher is best. Load them on the top rack, if possible. They shouldn’t touch each other or any other items. Use a rinse aid if you have hard water, and set the dishwasher on a non-heated drying cycle.
— Heloise
Cornbread dressing
Dear Readers: Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so I thought I’d share my mother’s original cornbread dressing recipe, which hopefully will be a big hit with your family.
To make it you’ll need:
1 cup of turkey broth from cooking the giblets and neck, or 1 cup chicken broth
6-8 slices of stale bread, torn into pieces
1 1/2 packed cups of crumbled cornbread
1 stick of butter or margarine
1/2 to 1 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 eggs, beaten
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1 teaspoon sage
Pour broth over breadcrumbs and cornbread in a large bowl. Mix until all the “bread” is moist. Using a large skillet, saute the celery and onions in butter until tender. Combine the bread mixture, celery, onions, beaten eggs, salt, pepper, poultry seasoning and sage. Mix well.
To cook separately, place the dressing in a large casserole dish that has been coated with cooking spray. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for 35-45 minutes.
This recipe, along with six more of my mother’s originals, are in my “Heloise’s Main Dishes and More” pamphlet. To get a copy, visit www.Heloise.com or send $3, along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise’s/Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. This cornbread dressing is not only delicious with turkey, but is a tasty complement to a holiday ham.
— Heloise
