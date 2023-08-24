Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: I enjoy reading your column, and I haven't seen this hint yet. My copper bottom stainless steel pot was tarnished and sitting in the sink bottom up. At the same time, I was also opening a restaurant packet of ketchup, when some spilled on the copper bottom of the pot. After a bit, I looked down and saw that the spot where the ketchup leaked on the pot was gleaming.

I was amazed. So instead of using the ketchup for food, I spread it on the pot and cleaned away. The pot became like new again with that freebie ketchup packet. Now, I don't discard extra packets. I save them for my polishing miracles.

