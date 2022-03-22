D
ear Annie: I have been dating my boyfriend for almost eight years. We were high school sweethearts and we are each other’s first everything, so we’ve only been with each other.
I’ve had a guy friend for about six years because we worked together. We’ve since stayed friends once we both left our jobs. I do hang out with him, but I always let my boyfriend know.
I was at an old friend’s party in college and my boyfriend couldn’t go because he was working.
One of the guys there leaned his head on my shoulder, so I gave him my water to help him feel better. However, he posted the video of the two of us on his Snapchat story and his ex, who was my friend at the time, saw it at 3 a.m.
When she saw it, she got very jealous and told my boyfriend that I was sitting on his lap. She was not at the party, but just saw it on her Snapchat story. My boyfriend was devastated. He asked me questions about my sitting on a guy’s lap. I said, “That never happened.”
Fast-forward to this past summer. I met another guy who I became friends with. I became sexually attracted to him but never acted on it.
Meanwhile, my boyfriend has had sexual attractions to many other girls. I was fine with that because it’s normal and he never acted upon them.
Is it OK to be friends with guys and hang out with them like I can with my girlfriends? How can I get my boyfriend to be comfortable and trust me again? What can I do to make this situation better?
— Just Friends
Dear Just Friends: Yes, it is OK to be friends with someone of the opposite gender so long as the rule applies both ways and you don’t get jealous if he has girls as friends. Trust is earned when your actions meet your words. Trust takes years to build and seconds to break.
Everyone has sexual fantasies that they don’t need to tell the world about.
It sounds like the two of you are very close — you are both good people, really trying — and when you see the world from the other’s point of view, there is much love and support. Keep building on that.
