Dear Heloise: I read an article that said cats should never be given pork. The reason was not given, and I’ve noticed pork is not listed in wet cat food.
I’ve given my cats cooked, boneless pork with no ill effects. Is this OK?
— Carolyn M., San Antonio, Texas
Carolyn, after some investigating, I found that, first, you should never give your cats any raw meat or fish. Uncooked meat harbors all kinds of bacteria and even parasite eggs. However, well-cooked meat, chicken or fish that’s boneless is OK. That included pork. In fact, sometimes when a pet is allergic to certain products or has food sensitivities, well-cooked pork is recommended. But, your best advice should come from your vet, and I urge you to check with them on what is best for your cat.
— Heloise
Rosamond’s cherry surprise
Dear Heloise: A few years ago, you ran a recipe called Rosamond’s Surprise. I made it, and my family really enjoyed it. But I’ve lost the recipe. Would you please repeat that one in your column, which I read every day?
— Julie A., New Braunfels, Texas
Julie, I’m glad to hear this is so popular around your house. Here it is:
Cream together 2 sticks of butter or margarine and 2 cups of sugar. Beat 3 eggs and add to the above ingredients. Mix in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2 teaspoons almond extract and 1 pint sour cream.
Then, add 3 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon salt, mixing to blend. Lastly, stir in 1 cup chopped maraschino cherries and 1 1/2 cups chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans).
Bake in a greased and floured tube pan at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for about one to one-and-a-half hours.
For the icing: Use powdered sugar, cherry juice and a drop of vanilla. Mix well and spread over the cooled cake.
If you like an easy dessert and something a little different, then you’ll love this recipe and all the other desserts in my pamphlet “Heloise’s Cake Recipes.” It’s so easy to get a copy. Just go to www.Heloise.com or send $3 along with a stamped, self addressed long envelope to: Heloise/Cakes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. It’s always nice to have cake on hand when people drop in for a visit.
Here’s a hint
Dear Readers: When shopping for spices, buy the smallest amount of spices so that you can use them quickly and buy fresh ones often.
To keep spices from clumping when adding them to a dish, pour them into your hand first and then add them a pinch full at a time.
If the spices smell “off,” it’s probably time to replace them.
— Heloise
