Further proof of how far we have, sadly, diverted from Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of a society that judges people not on the color of their skin but the content of their character comes this week from pop star Olivia Rodrigo.
Rodrigo said in an interview that she grew up thinking “pop star” was synonymous with “white.”
“I sometimes get DMs from little girls being like, ‘I’ve never seen someone who looked like me in your position,’ ” she said. “And I’m literally going to cry, like, just thinking about it. I feel like I grew up never seeing that. Also, it was always like, ‘Pop star,’ that’s a white girl.”
Tortured syntax aside, what an odd thing to say. It might make sense if Rodrigo were 75 years old, but she is not. She is 18.
Rodrigo — who is fourth-generation Filipino on her father’s side and Irish- and German-American on her mother’s side — was born in 2003.
The Dailywire website went back and checked, and in 2003, nearly all the women on the Billboard 100 were what would now be called women of color, including Nelly Furtado, Shakira, Beyonce, Mary J. Blige and Rihanna.
I believe all of them are still around, 18 years later.
There was only one white female solo act in the top 20, Natasha Bedington. I remember her but haven’t heard anything about her in years.
The charts are still filled with ample numbers of non-white stars and have been through the brief entirety of Rodrigo’s life.
What, then, was Rodrigo talking about? Why the need to portray non-white singers as victims who, until she came along, could only dream of stardom?
More importantly, who cares? When it comes to music, shouldn’t we care about the quality of the singing and not the color of the singer’s skin?
It’s not the musical kind, but it seems the nation has the delta blues. The number of COVID-19 cases has risen back to late January levels, thanks to the delta variant.
The good news is more people are getting vaccinated.
I am always cautious not to put down people who will not get the vaccine, insults never proving persuasive, but I don’t get their argument.
There have now been at least four anti-vaccine conservative talk radio hosts who have died of COVID. Before they died, two of them told their fans they regretted the decision and urged them to get vaccinated.
Now an acquaintance of mine is in the hospital for COVID. He had posted anti-vaccine messages on Facebook. I pray that he recovers and retracts his anti-vax posts.
People talk about their rights. They claim it violates their rights to prohibit them from entering a business or from working at certain jobs without the vaccine.
What about the business owner’s rights? If I own a business, and I want to keep my employees and customers safe, don’t I have a right to require vaccinations?
Suppose from a purely business standpoint I believe that unvaccinated employees will cost me business. Don’t I have a right to choose only vaccinated employees?
It is true that COVID is impossible to pin down. By that I mean some states/countries who were fanatical about preventative steps have fared no better than some states/countries who took a laissez-faire approach.
But one thing that is undeniably true is that the numbers of cases and deaths dropped like a rock in the US once vaccinations started.
And what better example than George Washington of a commander who required all his troops to get smallpox vaccinations.
Washington knew that, to win the war, he needed everyone on board.
---
Here’s some irony for you:
A school Board in Oregon fired the superintendent for enforcing the state’s mask mandate, while a town in Massachusetts says it cannot fire a police officer who keeps a picture of Hitler in his locker.
What a country.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
